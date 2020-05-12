Jean Mary (Guinard) Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 7th at Monadnock Community Hospital after suffering a stroke. Born December 2nd, 1937 to George and Clara (Mills) Guinard in Peterborough, she was the fourth of five children. She is predeceased by her parents, her older brothers, Thomas and Phillip, and her younger brother Norman. Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gary Brown of Dublin, her son Sam Brown and his wife Nancy of North Carolina, her daughter Sara Lybbert of Pennsylvania, her four grandchildren, Cody Lybbert of Pennsylvania and Caitlin, Megan and Ryan Brown of North Carolina, her brother Roger Guinard and his wife Ellen of Rindge, and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by her numerous friends, neighbors and coworkers, as well as by her pet bird, Mr. Mimi.
Jean was a kind and generous woman who served as the "receptionist extraordinaire" at the James Thomas Salon in Peterborough over the past 19 years, where customers and coworkers often described her as a "real cutie" and "sweetheart". She would promptly spend her paychecks at local thrift stores and yard sales, which was a hobby she enjoyed thoroughly. She would also spend her Wednesday mornings playing bingo with "the girls" and, while she was not often victorious, she treasured that time with her friends. Jean was a collector of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy artifacts and memorabilia, who were two men besides her husband that she admired. She made friends everywhere she went and touched many lives.
Per Jean's wishes there will be no viewing hours. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Jellison Funeral Home in Peterborough, and the family will arrange a graveside service in Dublin at a later date once public gathering concerns and restrictions subside. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations being made in Jean's name to charities of your choosing.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 12, 2020.