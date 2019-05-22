Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

- Jean Peters, 91, resident of Peterborough, NH died at Summerhill Assisted Living after a period of declining health, on May 17, 2019.



Jean was a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region. She graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon, MA in 1945. Her first job was registering cows at the American Guernsey Cattle Club in Peterborough. She met and married restaurateur, Anthony Gatto in 1947. She was a devoted wife and mother who spent her time nurturing and raising her young family. In 1965 Jean and Tony bought a restaurant in Jaffrey. They operated Anthony's Restaurant for 13 years with Tony as the congenial and gracious host and Jean running the culinary endeavors serving family Italian specialties and her signature desserts. After 32 years of marriage, Tony passed away.



Jean started the next phase of her life when she married Stanley Peters, a Peterborough businessman and legislator. They enjoyed 18 years of marriage spending time with their children and grandchildren. They traveled extensively for business and pleasure. The couple was always looking for volunteer opportunities in their church and community.



As a lifelong parishioner at All Saints Church, she was an active volunteer serving as Sunday School Teacher, on the Alter Guild, Church Vestry, Clergy Search Committee, Food Bank and Serendipity Shop. At Monadnock Community Hospital she was on the Board of Directors as the volunteer representative and also managed and worked at the Gift Shop. She joined the Peterborough Women's Club and served as President as well as in various other capacities.



Many of Jean's recipes are memorialized in numerous community and church cookbooks in the area.



Her endearing legacy will always be as beloved mother, mother-in-law, doting grandmother and loyal friend who was always willing to offer her wisdom, advice and witty sense of humor whether it was solicited or not.



Survivors include her children; Joseph Gatto of Ft. Myers, FL, Richard Gatto of Peterborough, NH, Antonia Deschenes of Jaffrey, NH and Mary Cousins of Brunswick, OH, Eleven Grandchildren and Six Great-Grandchildren.



SERVICES: In accordance with Jean's wishes there will be no calling hours held. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the All Saints Church, 51 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will take place privately in the St. Peter's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's memory to the All Saints Food Pantry.





