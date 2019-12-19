Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Polovchik, 69 of Hancock, NH passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Raised in Oradell, New Jersey, Jean graduated from Wilmington College with a Masters. Jean was a remarkable, loving, and kind woman. Her educational adventures included teaching in Jamaica, on a Navajo Reservation in Arizona and at the Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield, New Hampshire. She was instrumental in the development of the Farm School at Crotched Mountain. Jean also assisted with bear research in Montana, the Arctic Tundra as well as oceanic research at Woods Hole. She touched the hearts and minds of her students, co-workers, friends and family.



Jean cared deeply about nature, its creatures large and small and Mother Earth. She was an avid hiker and kayaker.



The daughter of the late Margaret (Sibley) and Peter Polovchik, Jean is survived by her brother, Peter, and his wife, Eileen of Freeport, ME, her cousins and her dog Rosie. Special thanks to Liz and Garth Fletcher and their children Devan and Naomi for their help and support.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Hancock Library or the Harris Conservation Center.



Jean hosted a gathering at her home and invited friends and family to celebrate her life while she was still here. At Jean's request there will be no formal service.



