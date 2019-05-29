Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne LaBrie, 82, a longtime resident of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Summerhill Assisted Living Center in Peterborough after battling Alzheimer's-type Dementia for many years.



Jeanne was born in Webster, Massachusetts on November 18, 1936, the daughter of Arthur and Marie (St. George) Faford. Jeanne and her family moved to Jaffrey in 1949 where she attended junior high at Conant High School and then became a charter member of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy where she graduated in 1955.



Jeanne married her husband, Philip LaBrie, on July 14, 1956. She was an avid dancer and gave tap dancing lessons at her school, Jeanne LaBrie's School of Tap. She had worked as a medical assistant with Dr. Frank Sterling for 10 years, and after having her children, worked as an assistant to Dr. Charles Hamilton for 30 years until she retired. Jeanne served on the Jaffrey Budget Committee for 14 years and was then elected to the selectmen's office for 16 years, retiring in 2013. She was a longtime member of the Jaffrey Woman's Club. Jeanne always enjoyed her family and cruising



Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Denise LaBrie of Jaffrey, and her son Donald "Donnie" LaBrie and his wife MaryAnne of Goffstown; her 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.



A Funeral Liturgy Service will be celebrated immediately following calling hours on Monday, at 3:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of Saint Patrick Church in Jaffrey, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jeanne's family please visit her permanent online memorial at

