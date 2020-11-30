1/1
Jeanne M. Stone
Jeanne M. Stone, 86, resident of Wilton, NH and formerly of Milford, NH died peacefully at her home on November 28, 2020.

She was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (O'Brien) Trainor. She was raised and educated in Boston, MA.

Jeanne had been employed as a supervisor at Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH for more than 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, camping in Maine and traveling.

She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Milford and had served as a Eucharistic minister together with her late husband.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James F. Stone; her son, Kevin Stone; and three brothers, Edward, James and Richard Trainor.

Family members include her daughter and son-in-law with whom she made her home, Patricia and Glenn Wright of Wilton; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Stone of Hollis, NH; three grandchildren, Krysta Thomas, Chad Wright and his wife Michelle, Amanda Letourneau and her husband Jim; and twelve great grandchildren; many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at a later date.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
