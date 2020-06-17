Jennifer M. Hurley, 47, of Greenville, NH, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born May 30, 1973, in Lowell, MA, to parents Robert and Joanne (Brown) Masson.
Jennifer lived a very full life and was known to be the life of the party. She was quick-witted and just an overall joy to be around. She had an amazing smile and her eyes would sparkle when she did. She loved watching butterflies and hummingbirds and even loved her "mom's stupid dog". Jennifer liked to sing and even do karaoke for the fun of it. She always enjoyed going to the beach with her favorite spot being the Nubble Lighthouse in York, ME. In her free time, she liked to watch NASCAR races or even local auto races. Time with family was very important to her and the whole family would take trips together; her favorite was going to Disney World with the whole family. Jennifer's presence touched many lives, making them better and more exciting.
Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Craig Hurley; her parents, Robert and Joanne Masson, of Greenville, NH; her son, Jonathan Larouche, of Peterborough, NH; her daughters, Laura Larouche, of Greenville, NH, and Lily Larouche, of Milford, NH; her sister, Beth White and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, NH; her step-daughter Katie Hurley, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple Street, Wilton, NH, on Saturday, June 20th, from 10am-12:30pm, with a funeral service beginning around 12:30pm. We ask that everyone please wear masks and gloves and to follow all social distancing measures in and around the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jennifer's name to St. Vincent DePaul, Sacred Heart Church 15 High St. Greenville, NH 03048.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com
Jennifer lived a very full life and was known to be the life of the party. She was quick-witted and just an overall joy to be around. She had an amazing smile and her eyes would sparkle when she did. She loved watching butterflies and hummingbirds and even loved her "mom's stupid dog". Jennifer liked to sing and even do karaoke for the fun of it. She always enjoyed going to the beach with her favorite spot being the Nubble Lighthouse in York, ME. In her free time, she liked to watch NASCAR races or even local auto races. Time with family was very important to her and the whole family would take trips together; her favorite was going to Disney World with the whole family. Jennifer's presence touched many lives, making them better and more exciting.
Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Craig Hurley; her parents, Robert and Joanne Masson, of Greenville, NH; her son, Jonathan Larouche, of Peterborough, NH; her daughters, Laura Larouche, of Greenville, NH, and Lily Larouche, of Milford, NH; her sister, Beth White and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, NH; her step-daughter Katie Hurley, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple Street, Wilton, NH, on Saturday, June 20th, from 10am-12:30pm, with a funeral service beginning around 12:30pm. We ask that everyone please wear masks and gloves and to follow all social distancing measures in and around the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jennifer's name to St. Vincent DePaul, Sacred Heart Church 15 High St. Greenville, NH 03048.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 17, 2020.