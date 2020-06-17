Jennifer M. Hurley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer M. Hurley, 47, of Greenville, NH, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born May 30, 1973, in Lowell, MA, to parents Robert and Joanne (Brown) Masson.

Jennifer lived a very full life and was known to be the life of the party. She was quick-witted and just an overall joy to be around. She had an amazing smile and her eyes would sparkle when she did. She loved watching butterflies and hummingbirds and even loved her "mom's stupid dog". Jennifer liked to sing and even do karaoke for the fun of it. She always enjoyed going to the beach with her favorite spot being the Nubble Lighthouse in York, ME. In her free time, she liked to watch NASCAR races or even local auto races. Time with family was very important to her and the whole family would take trips together; her favorite was going to Disney World with the whole family. Jennifer's presence touched many lives, making them better and more exciting.

Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Craig Hurley; her parents, Robert and Joanne Masson, of Greenville, NH; her son, Jonathan Larouche, of Peterborough, NH; her daughters, Laura Larouche, of Greenville, NH, and Lily Larouche, of Milford, NH; her sister, Beth White and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, NH; her step-daughter Katie Hurley, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple Street, Wilton, NH, on Saturday, June 20th, from 10am-12:30pm, with a funeral service beginning around 12:30pm. We ask that everyone please wear masks and gloves and to follow all social distancing measures in and around the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jennifer's name to St. Vincent DePaul, Sacred Heart Church 15 High St. Greenville, NH 03048.

The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michaud Funeral Home
32 Maple Street
Wilton, NH 03086
(603) 654-6524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved