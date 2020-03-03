Jimmy Dale Ferrell died peacefully in New Hampshire with his children at his side following a long period of declining health. A long-time resident of Fort Worth, Texas, Jimmy returned last fall to New Hampshire to be with his children at the end of his life.
Jimmy was born in 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to J.D. and Ima (Mullins) Ferrell. He dedicated himself to a lifelong career in the Navy, retiring as a Master Chief, the highest rank an enlisted person can attain without taking a commission. He went on to manage the electrical services of three Fort Worth TX airports for the city.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Mary Ferrell, sisters Barbara Ann, Betty Louise, Nancy Carroll and his brother Thurman Grady Ferrell. He is survived by many who love him. Among them are his daughters and their spouses Diane Fukuda and her husband Glen, Karen Wirein and her husband Raino, Trisha Hill and her husband Charlie, Suzi Brumaghim and her husband Steve and his sons Paul Ferrell and Sean Ferrell of New Hampshire, Donald Dyer of Oklahoma, and James Dyer of Texas, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was steadfast and fair, hard-working and responsible. He traveled the world throughout his career and returned with stories of the majesty of the sea, spectacular sunsets and fierce ocean storms. He served in Vietnam and was decorated for his many accomplishments. He led his children out of New England and all over the country, where they experienced new landscapes, people, cultures, music and foods. He introduced them to the delights of avocados, banana ice cream and tall frosty glasses of unsweetened iced tea, but he consumed a favorite snack, whole onions eaten like apples, alone.
Services will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431 on Saturday, March 7 with visiting hours from 2:00 pm to 4:00 PM and Memorial Service with Military Honors at 4:00 PM.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 5, 2020