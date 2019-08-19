Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan B. Gutwein. View Sign Service Information Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service 24 Worthen Street Chelmsford , MA 01824 (978)-256-5251 Send Flowers Obituary

- Joan B. Gutwein, 89 of Peterborough and formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died at Pheasant Wood on August 15, 2019. Joan was born on September 3, 1929 in Menominee, MI, the daughter of Clyde Broughton and Florence (Nelson) Broughton.



Joan grew up and attended school in Marinette, Wisconsin. She met her beloved husband, Joseph Gutwein and they were married in Perth Amboy, NJ in 1954. Together, Joan and Joe moved to Somerville, MA and eventually settled in Chelmsford, MA in 1960 to raise their two children. She lived in Chelmsford until moving to Peterborough, NH a few years ago to be closer to her family.



The passion of Joan's life was her family. Her husband Joe, her children Scott and Karen, and her grandchildren Michael, Joseph and Anthony were always first on her mind. She loved family vacations. She was a stay at home mom until her children were grown and then she worked for many years in the Chelmsford School System at the Byam School as a Teacher's Aide. She was also active in many Chelmsford clubs and groups. Joan leaves behind many friends and neighbors in both Chelmsford and Peterborough.



Joan is survived by her son, Scott and his wife, Colleen, of Peterborough, NH and her three grandsons. Also, she is survived by her brother-in-law Thomas Gutwein and his wife Trish of NJ and FL, brother-in-law Ron Gutwein of PA and sister-in-law Dorothy Everett of CO as well as nieces Gayle, Denise, Wendy, Ruth, Joy and Faith, and nephews Theodore, Jacob and Mark. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Joseph Gutwein, her daughter Karen Laporte, her sister Corene Wilkins, sister-in-law Margaret Gutwein, brother-in-law Dan Wilkins, brother-in-law Art Everett and nephew Tim Everett.



Visiting Hours will be held at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2pm at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. Kindly meet at the cemetery. Arrangements by Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit

