Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511

Joan Brush of Peterborough and Jaffrey, and formerly of Eastchester, NY died on March 26, 2020 at the age of 96.



She was born in Smethwick, England on September 2, 1923 to Victor and Ivy (Lissimore) Cooksey, the oldest of four daughters.



Early in 1943 she was drafted into the British Army (Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service) and served until October of 1945 in the A.T.S. Record Office attached to the war office. On May 26, 1945 in West Bromwich, England she married George Brush of New York who was serving in the 9th Infantry Division of the US Army. She came to NY as a war bride in 1946.



They lived in NY for 40 years, the last 22 in Eastchester and were members of the Larchmont Shore Club. Employed by the Manhattan Savings Bank for more than 33 years, she managed the Eastchester Branch for 10 years before retiring as Vice President in 1985.



Joan and her husband retired to Jaffrey in 1986. She loved gardening, golf, knitting and keeping in touch with her sisters and nephews, along with their families in England. She was a communicant of St. Peters Church and a member of the Monadnock Country Club and Thorndike Club.



Her husband of 60 years, George Brush, died in 2005. She is survived by her sister Dr. Mary Glover as well as her four nephews along with their wives and families: Dr. David Glover, Paul Glover, Jonathan Glover and Mark Lewis. Her sister Sheila Lewis died in 2009 and her youngest sister, Barbara Cooksey, died in 2012.



A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date at Divine Mercy Parish.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Divine Mercy Parish, 12 School Street, Peterborough, NH 03458.



To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 31, 2020

