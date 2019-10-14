Joan L. Thomas, 70, a resident of Gilford, NH, died at her home on October 5, 2019.
She was born on September 8, 1949 in Peterborough, NH a daughter of the late John L. and Olive (Wilson) Fuller of Jaffrey, NH.
A licensed hairdresser for a short while, she would go on to choose a career in manufacturing. She worked at NH Ball Bearings in Peterborough before moving to the Lakes Region. She retired from Tite Flex Aerospace in Laconia, NH in 2018.
Joan was a member of the and Legion Post Auxiliary here in Jaffrey for many years before she moved up north.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Bett and Chip Chase and her loving in-laws of the Thomas family.
She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Jodie Thomas Bailey.
SERVICES: In accordance with Joan's wishes she was buried privately in Conant Cemetery next to her mother and her daughter.
In lieu of any flowers, Joan asked that donations be made in her memory to the NH Humane Society, Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 15, 2019