- Joan (Knutson/Wheeler) Lund of Portsmouth, NH, died peacefully on April 14 at Rockingham County Nursing Home, Brentwood, NH. She was the daughter of William R and Bernice (Sheldrup) Knutson, born in Worcester, Ma, on April 5, 1934.



After growing up in Worcester, MA, Joan attended Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, becoming a Registered Nurse. She married Stanley (Bud) Wheeler in 1956. In 1968, Joan and Bud moved to Peterborough, NH to raise their children and Joan became a school nurse in the ConVal School district in 1969. She earned her Masters of Education in 1991 and continued to work in the district until her retirement in 1996. While working in the ConVal School district, she wrote curriculum to teach middle school students health education. She played an integral role in the lives of many students and families passing through the district.



In 1979, she married Kendall Lund and together they owned and operated the Sears Catalog store in Peterborough. They spent many years traveling back and forth from New England to southern California, visiting all 48 contiguous United States. After her retirement, Ken and Joan settled in southern California for the winters living near relatives, and Wells, Maine for the summer. In 2014, they returned to Portsmouth, NH to live near children.



Joan suffered from Alzheimer's disease and upon her diagnosis, she decided she wanted to help science by offering to be in a medication trial for Alzheimer's research. Although she was found not to be an appropriate candidate for the study, her strong will and desire to help the future of others who may suffer with the disease was prevalent throughout her journey.



In addition to her husband Ken, she leaves her sister, Sandra, of Worcester, MA, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcia and Al Nelson of Las Vegas, NV; children, Bob Wheeler and his wife Donna, of Rowley, Ma; Judy (Wheeler) Boucher and her husband Gene, of Portsmouth, NH; Jen Lund Smith and her husband Steve of Dahlonega, GA; Tom Lund and his wife Cecilia of Holyoke, MA; and Steve Lund and his wife Pascale, of Waltham, MA. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grand children, nieces and nephews.



At Joan's request, a Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held for all family, friends, former students, and former co-workers. This celebration luncheon will be at The Country Tavern in Nashua on Saturday, May 18, 11am-1:30pm. Please contact

Please contact [email protected] or 603-401-9520 by May 15 if you would like to attend so the restaurant can plan meals accordingly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rockingham County Nursing Home Social Club, 117 North Rd., Brentwood, NH 03833. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 7, 2019

