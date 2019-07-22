Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Sawin King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Joanne Sawin King (Ross), of Greenville, NH. passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 77.



Joanne was born to parents Robert and Nena (Sharpe) Ross on April 20, 1942 in Portland, ME. She grew up as the eldest of two. Joanne was very close to her only brother Donald Ross and continued to love and miss him deeply after his death in May of 2017. Joanne had a daughter with first husband Bruce Beyeler, Jacqueline Arsenault (Beyeler); the two shared a birthday. She had a son, Donald Sawin, with her second husband, Robert Sawin. He was named after her brother who was serving in Vietnam at the time.



Joanne married the love of her life William (Bill) King on August 25, 1990. He forever changed her life for the better. Joanne suffered for the majority of her life with Anxiety Disorder and Agoraphobia, Bill never left her side and loved her unconditionally, as she did him.



Joanne was an incredible person with limitless love and empathy for others, she spent countless hours helping members of her international online support group and was always available day or night to anyone that needed her. She was also an avid animal lover and contributed to charities fighting animal abuse and neglect.



Joanne is survived by her husband William King, her daughter, Jackie Arsenault (Beyeler), Jackie's husband Dennis of Leominster MA; and her son, Donnie Sawin of Lyndeborough, NH. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Joshua Arsenault of Lunenburg, MA, Julianne and Sarah Arsenault of Leominster MA and Nicole Broeckel (Sawin), Nicole's husband Ryan and their daughter Kaleigh Broeckel of Forney TX. Her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Ross (Barnaby) and three nieces; Katherine Ross, Heather Fondriest (Ross) and Jennifer Faherty (Ross). She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Nena Ross, her brother Donald Ross and granddaughter Kaitlyn Arsenault.



The cremation took place on July 2, 2019. A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, MA on July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family is grateful for the condolences and requests that any donations be made to the Humane Society, ASPCA, or local animal shelter in Joanne's name.

