Joanne H. Silva, 83 of Gilmore Court, Jaffrey, NH died at her home on September 3, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lowell, MA on June 14, 1937 a daughter of the late Patrick and Harriet (Boyd) Molloy.
Joanne was raised and educated in Winthrop, MA and was a graduate of Winthrop High School Class of 1956.
She worked for many years as a waitress for Jeveli's in East Boston, MA and Nonie's in Peterborough, NH
Joanne was predeceased by her loving parents and her late husband, Donald J. Silva in 2009 and her late sister and brothers Mary Donnelly, Robert Molloy, Richard Molloy, John Molloy, Kevin Molly and Thomas Molloy.
Mrs. Silva is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-laws, Teresa (Silva) and Richard Shell of Rindge, NH, and Janine (Silva) and Jonathan Slocum of Pittsfield, MA. Adored and loved "Nana" of Brianna (Shell) Stuart, Samantha Shell and Cheyanne Slocum; sisters Patricia Wall and Jeanne Skobeleff of Winthrop, MA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
SERVICES: In accordance with her wish's cremation has taken place, and she will be buried with her late husband, Donald, at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA on Friday September 18th. A memorial service will be held immediately after at Gilmore Court, Jaffrey, NH. A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Winthrop, MA.
To share a memory or offer her family a condolence please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com