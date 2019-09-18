Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Service 1:30 PM Unitarian Universalist Church Main Street Peterborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Burton Green, 69, of Peterborough passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 21, 1950, the son of Morris Green and Bessie (Sneider) Green.



Joel was raised in Randolph, Massachusetts where he attended school at Randolph High in the graduating class of '68.



Joel attended Salem State College and earned his Master's of Education in counseling from Cambridge College of Antioch.



He met his wife of 41 years while working at the Jewish Community Center in Brookline, MA. He went on to work at Fernald State School and continued a career of Human Services for the duration of his working life. Joel's life and work was devoted to advocating and caring for those differently abled and underserved. His last years were spent teaching psychology and human growth and development at Granite State College.



Joel was a dedicated member of the Thing In The Spring and the Glass Museum, as well as the Peterborough Folk Music Society, and the Monadnock Summer Lyceum. Joel was also a dedicated school board member. He was a voracious reader, politically impassioned, inventive cook, avid Red Sox fan, bird-watcher, archer, supporter of the arts, and loved his wife and children dearly.



Joel is survived by his wife Diane Raum-Green of Peterborough, his two children Zachary and Emily Green of Boston and Peterborough; his brother Charles M. Green; nieces Rachael, Kim, Lisa; nephews Josh, Geoff, Keith and his great nephews Noah and Jack.



Services will be held for the public on Saturday, September 28 at 1:30PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street in Peterborough. Additional parking will be offered at the People's United Bank on Main Street and the municipal parking lot on Summer St.



Memorial contributions may be made to a non-profit of your choosing in Joel's honor. Donations to the family may be made at the following link:

