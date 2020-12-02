1/
Joey L. Marden
1985 - 2020
Joey Leighton Marden, 35, of Lyndeborough, NH passed unexpectedly on November 30, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1985 in Georgetown, SC.

Joey was a true outdoorsman and that was clear to see by anyone who knew him. He loved to fish and shoot guns. Some of his favorite things to do was to go to camping, four-wheeling and in the winter go to camp in Maine snowmobiling. Truly anything that could be done outdoors he was all for it. He had a big heart. He was the kind of person that stops to help anyone in need . Joey worked as a construction laborer for D&M Construction out of Middleton, MA. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Joey is survived by his parents, David and Kimberly Williams of Lyndeborough, NH; his longtime girlfriend of six years, Randy McAllister; his daughter Ryan Marden and son Jake Marden.

Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend calling hours at The Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple Street Wilton, NH, on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines in place.

The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.michaudfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Michaud Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michaud Funeral Home
32 Maple Street
Wilton, NH 03086
(603) 654-6524
