Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Second Congregational Church of Wilton
John A. Jowders, 56, lifelong resident of Wilton, NH, died on February 11, 2020.
He was born in Peterborough, NH on April 18, 1963, the son of Allen W. "Rollie" Jowders of Wilton and the late Priscilla E. (Conti) Jowders. John graduated from Wilton High School, Class of 1982.
He was currently employed as a Field Engineer for TDS Telecom, formerly Wilton Telephone Company, for the past 34 years.
John was a longtime and active member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton having served as a Trustee. In addition, he was a 38 year member of the Wilton Fire Department and President of the Firemen's Relief Association.
John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking with friends, working in his yard and helping others. He most especially loved spending time with his family, whether helping them with projects around their homes or swimming in the pool with his grandsons.
In addition to his father, family members include his high school sweetheart of 35 years, Robin (White) Jowders of Wilton; his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Kalie Jowders of Billerica, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Patrick Brooks of Wilton, NH; his grandchildren whom he adored, Cole Jowders and Nathan Brooks and his granddaughter due in May; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Kevin Jean of Wilton, NH, Patricia and Steven Rafter of Milford, NH; his father-in-law, Bill White; his mother-in-law, Catherine O'Brien and her husband John; several aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Murphy.
Visiting hours are on Sunday, February 16th from 1:00-5:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 am in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wilton Firemen's Relief Association, P.O. Box 533, Wilton, NH 03086 or the Second Congregational Church, P.O. Box 246, Wilton, NH 03086. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 18, 2020
