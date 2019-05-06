Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Cayward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- John C. Cayward, of Tolland, husband to Emogene (Stoddard) Cayward, died on May 2, 2019. He was 84. John was born in Nashua, NH, on March 3, 1935, the son of the late Dr. Claire G. Cayward and Della (Martin) Cayward. He spent his early years in New Ipswich, NH. He graduated from Mount Hermon School in 1953, and in 1957 he graduated from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, with a B.S. degree in psychology. While at William & Mary, he was a member of the varsity baseball and freshman football teams. During the summers of his college years, he worked on road and bridge construction in NH and MA, and played baseball with the New Ipswich town team in the Crotched Mountain Baseball League.



After college, he entered the U.S. Army. Following basic training at Fort Dix, NJ, he completed the army course in Clinical Psychology Procedures, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. From 1958 to 1960, he served with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



In 1960, he began working for Aetna Life & Casualty in Hartford, CT. He was continuously employed by that company until his retirement in 1998. On April 10, 1964, he married Emogene Stoddard. They had lived in Tolland, CT since 1973.



For a number of years, he was a coach in the Tolland Baseball League, and was league treasurer from 1980 through 1987. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed sports, hiking, carpentry, reading, American history, lawn mowing, raking leaves, cutting wood, snow removal, word jumbles, country music and his camp in East Brookfield, VT.



He was a member of the 25th Infantry Division Association, the Tolland Historical Society, Friends of the Tolland Public Library, and the Aetna Retirees Association.



In addition to his wife, Emogene, he leaves three sons: Darren O. Cayward and his wife, Karen of Kennesaw, GA, Carlton A. Cayward and wife Lynn of Tolland, CT, Andrew S. Cayward and wife Kerry of South Windsor, CT. Grandchildren are Emma, Alexandra and Katherine Cayward of Hamden, CT; Olivia, Jackson and Maria Cayward of Tolland, CT, Liam, Nora and Maeve Cayward of South Windsor, CT. He is also survived by a sister Carol Church of Uncasville, CT. He was predeceased by a brother, Glenn W. Cayward.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084. Burial will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 am, at Valley View Cemetery, Baxter St., Tolland. (Please meet at the Cemetery). In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in John's name made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit

