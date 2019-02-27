Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John E. Marrotte, 86, resident of Peterborough, NH, formerly of Troy, NH, and Woodsville, NH, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 with family by his side at the Scott-Farrar Home in Peterborough after a period of declining health.



He was born on October 3, 1932 in Troy, NH, a son of the late Wilfred and Alina (Matilla) Marrotte. At Troy High School, he met and fell in love with Virginia Merrill, who had recently moved to Troy from Brooklyn, NY, and they were married soon after. They cherished over 65 years of marriage before her death in 2017. Together they raised four children and a barn full of animals at their home in Troy on Mountain Road. They enjoyed traveling the country and the world, particularly trips to Alaska, New York, California and Ireland.



For over forty years, John worked as a signalman on the B&M railroad, maintaining the train signals on each railroad route throughout the Northeast corridor. Upon his retirement, he and Virginia moved to Woodsville, NH. John was an avid, lifelong gardener, fisherman, birdwatcher and wildlife enthusiast who loved most of all to be outside in nature and the fresh air. He enjoyed the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Ammonoosuc River near his home, taking long walks in the forest, and fishing for trout and hornpout with his family at Long Pond in Benton, NH.



He is lovingly remembered and survived by his daughter, Monica Crystal, of York, Maine, his son Ronald Marrotte and his wife Susan of Jaffrey, NH, his daughter Marilyn Marrotte and her husband Amos Blanchard, of York, Maine, his granddaughter, Stefanie Crystal and her husband Thomas Mitchell of Wells, Maine, his granddaughter Tiffany Marrotte of Jaffrey, NH, and his sister-in-law Debra Marrotte of Dryden, NY, as well as several dear nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia T. (Merrill) Marrotte, his son Robert Marrotte, his brother Stewart Marrotte, his sister Dorothy (Marrotte) Daniels, and his parents.



A service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH with Rev. Wilfred Dechamps officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in Mountain View Cemetery in Troy, NH, next to his late wife.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the Troy Cheshire Railroad Depot Museum/In Memory of John Marrotte, PO Box 249, Troy, NH 03465, or to Scott-Farrar at Peterborough, 11 Elm Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. The family wishes to thank the staff of Scott-Farrar for the exceptional care and kindness provided to John during his time there.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to John's family, please visit his permanent online memorial page at

John E. Marrotte, 86, resident of Peterborough, NH, formerly of Troy, NH, and Woodsville, NH, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 with family by his side at the Scott-Farrar Home in Peterborough after a period of declining health.He was born on October 3, 1932 in Troy, NH, a son of the late Wilfred and Alina (Matilla) Marrotte. At Troy High School, he met and fell in love with Virginia Merrill, who had recently moved to Troy from Brooklyn, NY, and they were married soon after. They cherished over 65 years of marriage before her death in 2017. Together they raised four children and a barn full of animals at their home in Troy on Mountain Road. They enjoyed traveling the country and the world, particularly trips to Alaska, New York, California and Ireland.For over forty years, John worked as a signalman on the B&M railroad, maintaining the train signals on each railroad route throughout the Northeast corridor. Upon his retirement, he and Virginia moved to Woodsville, NH. John was an avid, lifelong gardener, fisherman, birdwatcher and wildlife enthusiast who loved most of all to be outside in nature and the fresh air. He enjoyed the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Ammonoosuc River near his home, taking long walks in the forest, and fishing for trout and hornpout with his family at Long Pond in Benton, NH.He is lovingly remembered and survived by his daughter, Monica Crystal, of York, Maine, his son Ronald Marrotte and his wife Susan of Jaffrey, NH, his daughter Marilyn Marrotte and her husband Amos Blanchard, of York, Maine, his granddaughter, Stefanie Crystal and her husband Thomas Mitchell of Wells, Maine, his granddaughter Tiffany Marrotte of Jaffrey, NH, and his sister-in-law Debra Marrotte of Dryden, NY, as well as several dear nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia T. (Merrill) Marrotte, his son Robert Marrotte, his brother Stewart Marrotte, his sister Dorothy (Marrotte) Daniels, and his parents.A service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH with Rev. Wilfred Dechamps officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in Mountain View Cemetery in Troy, NH, next to his late wife.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the Troy Cheshire Railroad Depot Museum/In Memory of John Marrotte, PO Box 249, Troy, NH 03465, or to Scott-Farrar at Peterborough, 11 Elm Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. The family wishes to thank the staff of Scott-Farrar for the exceptional care and kindness provided to John during his time there.To share a memory or offer a condolence to John's family, please visit his permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com Funeral Home Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close