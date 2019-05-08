Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Delay. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Presbyterian Church 73 Main Street Antrim , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

- John F. Delay of Antrim passed on October 14th, 2018 from a heart condition. Jack was born in Townsend, Massachusetts. His parents, John Delay Sr. and Marie Delay (Caventy) moved to Greenfield, New Hampshire during Jack's youth. There they opened Delay's Town and Country Store where Jack worked in the auto repair garage. He went on to work at the Monadnock Paper Mill in Bennington for many years, later becoming self-employed as a Master Electrician.



Jack was preceded by his beloved wife of 37 years, Sandra L. Delay (Beckwith) also his youngest daughter Melissa Lynn Delay.



He preceded his parents, his brother Richard Delay, and his sister Christine Delay of New Hampshire. As well as his sister Mary Goodridge who also lives in New Hampshire.



He is survived by his remaining children, Donna Wheeler, her husband John and their children Chelsey and Austin from New Hampshire. Kevin Delay from Hawaii. Ronda Davis, her husband Jeff from New Hampshire, their children Ashlee Near, her husband Tim, Matthew Davis, and Haley Davis. Todd Delay, his wife Kelly, and their daughter Madison from Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Jack and his wife Sandy enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed trips to Maine visiting local shops and eating fried seafood, mainly clams and lobster. Jack was a great card player and enjoyed playing often with his friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at The Presbyterian Church, 73 Main Street in Antrim at 11:00am. The burial will be done privately by the family.

Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close