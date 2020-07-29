John H. Lakus, 78, of Peterborough, NH passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough while surrounded by his family.
John was born on May 10, 1942 in Cambridge, MA, son of the late Henry and Anne (Gust) Lakus. He was a graduate of Essex Agricultural High School. He went on to attend UMass Amherst, where he studied botany, agriculture, and landscaping, and graduated in 1962.
He worked at Firestone in Somerville, MA for several years before relocating to Hillsboro, NH and beginning his long career working in the boiler room at the Monadnock Paper Mill in Bennington, NH.
John enjoyed working at the Mill where he made lifelong friends, many of whom he stayed in touch with throughout his retirement.
John's passion was gardening and growing different varieties of flowers which landed him in numerous newspapers for his beautiful landscapes. He took every opportunity to educate others about his passion. He was also excited about Native American Culture and Earth Conservation.
John loved his conversations with his brother Alan; even though they were miles apart, it would always put a smile on his face just to hear his brother's voice. He was happiest when spending time with his large family.
John is survived by his first wife, Vicki Dolbeare; his son, Ranier Lakus and wife Gina; his three daughters, Trudie Lakus, Trina Lally, and Julie Garris with her husband Earl; his second wife, Charlotte (Wilson) and three sons, twins Aaron and Eric, and Daniel Cote; his brother Paul Lakus and wife Alma; his brother Alan Lakus; and by his grandchildren: Alecia, Brandon, Tori, Nathan, Taryn, Colin, Tyler, Dean, Corey and Haylee.
At John's request, there will be no calling hours at this time and a private graveside service will be held later at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Peterborough Fire & Rescue
PO Box 244, Peterborough, NH 03458-0244
