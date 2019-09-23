Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Luke" James Gibbons, 83, of Bennington passed away surrounded by his family on September 18, 2019. He was born in New York, NY on January 12, 1936, the son of Harry Gibbons and Lillian (Hicken) Gibbons.



John was a proud member of the Union, which he committed his life to for 60 years. He was a Master Plumber out of New York for the majority of his life, and worked with many hospitals in NYC, including West Chester Square Hospital in the Bronx. John was also involved in the construction of the original World Trade Center buildings.



John adored traveling with his wife of nearly 43 years, Brenda. They enjoyed traveling cross country and volunteering for the National Forest Association in places as far away as Alaska. John was also an avid bridge player, and made many friends over the years playing cards.



John is survived by his wife Brenda (Paige) Gibbons of Bennington; his two daughters Diane Priola of Springhill, Florida and Katherine Pecoroni of Edgewater, Florida; and four step children Rhonda Cilley, Bret Sullivan, Jason Sullivan and Shane Sullivan.



John is predeceased by his son, John Gibbons.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Bennington Congregational Church, 5 Main Street, Bennington, NH, with a luncheon immediately following in the church vestry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.



