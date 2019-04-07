Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of John Malcolm Saari announce his passing after a sudden illness, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 69 years.



John was born in Peterborough, NH, the second born son of Daphne (Aho) and the late George Saari. He was a 1967 graduate of Appleton Academy in New Ipswich, NH.



John was a man who, even at a very young age, had a work ethic like no other. He was a Construction Supervisor for Seppala & Aho and also did masonry work for many years. However, what he loved the most was being a logger for the last 25 years of his life. He had a true passion for trees, nature and the outdoors.



Having a very competitive nature, John was active in many sports but what he excelled the most at was running. In his 30's and 40's he could be found running many local road races from 5k's to marathons; often with one or more of his children. He was very proud of the accomplishments they shared together running.



Always adventurous and a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hiking and exploring the woods of NH with his family and taking many road trips to explore new places, all of which he loved sharing stories about.



John will be remembered as a hardworking man and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather to both of his families. He never asked for much but was always willing to help others in whatever way he could.



In addition to his mother, John is survived by his ex-wife, Mary (Kulla) Saari and their children, Michele Brassard and husband Richard, Andrea Brundige and husband Lyle, Robert Saari and wife Holly, Douglas Saari, Peter Saari, Susan Bosk and husband Dietrich. Grandchildren, Erin Saari, Melanie Waterhouse and husband Richard, Jakob Hanson, Richard Brassard III, Amber Saari, Elizabeth Brassard, Chloe Bosk, Maya Bosk. Great-grandchildren, Lydia Hames, Lukas Glavey. Step grandchildren, Joshua Brundige, Stephanie Lavenski and husband Seth, Jason Brundige, Samantha Brundige. Step great-grandson, Aiden Lavenski.



John was a loving and caring companion and will be truly missed by Linda Huszar, his companion of 20 years and her children, Jennifer Gauthier and husband Daryl, Adam Vaillancourt and wife Melissa, Angela Scescke and husband Steve, Mary Beth Huszar, Nathan Huszar. Grandchildren, Trevor Holombo and wife Megan, Seth Gauthier, Mia Parker, Cole Bales, Silvana Manzi, Caroline Scescke, George Scescke. Great-granddaughter, Kennedy Holombo.



John will be greatly missed by his siblings, Kenneth Saari and wife Peggy, Thomas Saari and wife Corrine, Eileen Haavisto and husband Robert, Walter Saari and wife Marion, Margaret Fast and husband Gary, Charles Saari and wife Kathie, Elisabeth Winegar and husband Mark, Helen Evans and husband Craig, Christine Olson and husband Carl. John also leaves behind many friends and extended family members that cared for him deeply.



John was predeceased by his father George Saari, brother Edward Saari and step grandson Jeremy Brundige.



Abiding by John's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Service of Remembrance was held on Monday in Rindge, NH.

It is with great sadness that the family of John Malcolm Saari announce his passing after a sudden illness, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 69 years.John was born in Peterborough, NH, the second born son of Daphne (Aho) and the late George Saari. He was a 1967 graduate of Appleton Academy in New Ipswich, NH.John was a man who, even at a very young age, had a work ethic like no other. He was a Construction Supervisor for Seppala & Aho and also did masonry work for many years. However, what he loved the most was being a logger for the last 25 years of his life. He had a true passion for trees, nature and the outdoors.Having a very competitive nature, John was active in many sports but what he excelled the most at was running. In his 30's and 40's he could be found running many local road races from 5k's to marathons; often with one or more of his children. He was very proud of the accomplishments they shared together running.Always adventurous and a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hiking and exploring the woods of NH with his family and taking many road trips to explore new places, all of which he loved sharing stories about.John will be remembered as a hardworking man and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather to both of his families. He never asked for much but was always willing to help others in whatever way he could.In addition to his mother, John is survived by his ex-wife, Mary (Kulla) Saari and their children, Michele Brassard and husband Richard, Andrea Brundige and husband Lyle, Robert Saari and wife Holly, Douglas Saari, Peter Saari, Susan Bosk and husband Dietrich. Grandchildren, Erin Saari, Melanie Waterhouse and husband Richard, Jakob Hanson, Richard Brassard III, Amber Saari, Elizabeth Brassard, Chloe Bosk, Maya Bosk. Great-grandchildren, Lydia Hames, Lukas Glavey. Step grandchildren, Joshua Brundige, Stephanie Lavenski and husband Seth, Jason Brundige, Samantha Brundige. Step great-grandson, Aiden Lavenski.John was a loving and caring companion and will be truly missed by Linda Huszar, his companion of 20 years and her children, Jennifer Gauthier and husband Daryl, Adam Vaillancourt and wife Melissa, Angela Scescke and husband Steve, Mary Beth Huszar, Nathan Huszar. Grandchildren, Trevor Holombo and wife Megan, Seth Gauthier, Mia Parker, Cole Bales, Silvana Manzi, Caroline Scescke, George Scescke. Great-granddaughter, Kennedy Holombo.John will be greatly missed by his siblings, Kenneth Saari and wife Peggy, Thomas Saari and wife Corrine, Eileen Haavisto and husband Robert, Walter Saari and wife Marion, Margaret Fast and husband Gary, Charles Saari and wife Kathie, Elisabeth Winegar and husband Mark, Helen Evans and husband Craig, Christine Olson and husband Carl. John also leaves behind many friends and extended family members that cared for him deeply.John was predeceased by his father George Saari, brother Edward Saari and step grandson Jeremy Brundige.Abiding by John's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Service of Remembrance was held on Monday in Rindge, NH. Funeral Home Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close