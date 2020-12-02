On Monday, November 30th, Jon Pearson passed away peacefully at his home in Mason, NH. Jon made his living as a stone mason but was skilled in many aspects of construction and mechanics. What he did not know how to do he figured out, often using ample amounts of duct tape and colorful language in the process! As a mason, he brought an incredible amount of attention to detail and pride to his trade. He always favored doing a job right versus cutting corners and maximizing profits. It was common for people to hire him again and again to do jobs at their homes once they got to experience the quality work he produced. It is safe to assume that many of the projects he did for innumerable people in the area, including those done for his hometown of Temple, NH, will last for generations to come.
Jon loved to play music and was a gifted lead guitarist and singer. For many years he played with friends in the Go for It! band and more recently with the Town Hollerers. He favored classic rock and country standards with some blues and catchy original songs mixed in for good measure. Above all, he liked to perform and make people get up and dance.
He also enjoyed being a member of the Temple Drama Club. In addition to acting in the plays each year, he often created songs and "A Prairie Home Companion" style jingles if the script called for it.
He leaves behind a son that he made certain had the attention and opportunities for success that he did not necessarily have himself. Through the years they enjoyed countless car shows and sporting events together, and thoroughly enjoyed watching the Patriot's Super Bowl wins. Some tandem prayers to the heavens and Jon's angelic mother Ruth, when the home team was trailing 28-3 to the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, certainly played a big part in the epic comeback victory - you're welcome New England!
He also leaves behind his long-time companion Patricia or "Pat", whom he spent 24 wonderful years with. Together, they traveled, went to concerts, raised horses, and had great times with friends and family. Jon was her "rockstar" and she was the love of his life.
Additionally, Jon is survived by two cherished grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, nieces and nephews and many friends who will all remember him for his kindness and generosity. His final words to all were "love you, love you forever".
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at Miller Cemetery, 173 General Miller Highway in Temple, NH at 10AM.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.michaudfuneralhome.com
