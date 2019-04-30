Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Leishman. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM The Colonel Shepard House 29 Mont Vernon Street Milford , NH View Map Memorial service 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM The Colonel Shepard House 29 Mont Vernon Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jordan Leishman, 31, of Boston, MA, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after fighting a long, difficult battle with opioid addiction. He was born on July 31, 1987, to Peter and Judith (Nadeau) Leishman in Nashua, NH. He grew up in Milford, NH, where he attended Milford High School and graduated in 2005.



Jordan was kind, charismatic, and loved by all who met him. He had a big heart, and was eager to help anyone in need. He always stood up for what he believed in. He had a brilliant mind and was a talented writer. He attended Wittenberg University in Ohio, where he studied Chinese, and Women and Minority Studies. One of his fondest memories was studying abroad in China.



Throughout most of his adult life, he struggled with opioid addiction. Despite his many successes and frequent attempts at sobriety, his addiction consumed his life and derailed his dreams. Throughout his struggles, his love for his family and friends never wavered.



His infectious laugh and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his mother, Judith Leishman of Milford, NH; father, Peter Leishman and stepmother, Cheryl Seifert of Peterborough, NH; sister, Abby Leishman of Denver, CO; paternal grandfather, James Williams of Rowe, MA; great aunt, Constance McMurray of Hudson, NH; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Dorothy Nadeau of Nashua, NH; paternal grandparents, Russell and Hope Leishman of Milford, NH, and Gail Rice of Shelburne Falls, MA; and aunt, Elizabeth Leishman of Milford, NH.



A memorial will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Colonel Shepard House, 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford, NH. Visitation will be held 4:00-5:30 pm, followed by memory sharing 5:30-7:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Jordan's name can be made to



Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

Jordan Leishman, 31, of Boston, MA, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after fighting a long, difficult battle with opioid addiction. He was born on July 31, 1987, to Peter and Judith (Nadeau) Leishman in Nashua, NH. He grew up in Milford, NH, where he attended Milford High School and graduated in 2005.Jordan was kind, charismatic, and loved by all who met him. He had a big heart, and was eager to help anyone in need. He always stood up for what he believed in. He had a brilliant mind and was a talented writer. He attended Wittenberg University in Ohio, where he studied Chinese, and Women and Minority Studies. One of his fondest memories was studying abroad in China.Throughout most of his adult life, he struggled with opioid addiction. Despite his many successes and frequent attempts at sobriety, his addiction consumed his life and derailed his dreams. Throughout his struggles, his love for his family and friends never wavered.His infectious laugh and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his mother, Judith Leishman of Milford, NH; father, Peter Leishman and stepmother, Cheryl Seifert of Peterborough, NH; sister, Abby Leishman of Denver, CO; paternal grandfather, James Williams of Rowe, MA; great aunt, Constance McMurray of Hudson, NH; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Dorothy Nadeau of Nashua, NH; paternal grandparents, Russell and Hope Leishman of Milford, NH, and Gail Rice of Shelburne Falls, MA; and aunt, Elizabeth Leishman of Milford, NH.A memorial will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Colonel Shepard House, 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford, NH. Visitation will be held 4:00-5:30 pm, followed by memory sharing 5:30-7:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Jordan's name can be made to shatterproof.org freetibet.org , or a charity you feel Jordan would be proud to support.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close