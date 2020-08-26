Jose G. Teixeira passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Born in Gaula Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal May 4, 1943 to Cristina Gouveia Teixeira and Jose Teixeira he was one of 11 children.
He learned how to tell a joke at an early age and has always loved making people laugh. It was one of his gifts. He played minor league soccer in Madeira and his love of the game stayed with him until his last days. Jose served as a firefighter on the island and then in the Portuguese Military. His time as a firefighter impacted him and reminded him daily, how precious life is.
Ignited by a passion for a better future, he immigrated to Peterborough, NH in the 1960s, eventually becoming a proud United States citizen. His homeland, his faith, his family and his friendships would always be the most important things to him. His love of sports carried into every day of his life. He was often found officiating soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games or cheering on his friends, their children and his family in local sporting events. He passed his love of the game on to many of the next generation. If you were to be sitting next to Jose in the car, you would almost certainly be listening to a soccer match or Portuguese music.
Jose took pride in working with his hands as a machine operator and was an active volunteer at the Food Bank and found comradery as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family far and wide and found joy spending time with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews who were like his own children and grandchildren.
Though he must be enjoying life in Heaven now with his Heavenly Father, and must be pleased to be reunited with his Earthly mother and father, brothers Manuel and Albert Teixeira, sisters Mary (the elder) and Mary (the younger) Teixeira and Bernadette Hill, and his best friend Kenny Stockwell, he is mourned by his beloved son, David Teixeira and daughter in law Monika, and his grandchildren, Clinton and River Teixeira; his Sister-in-law Idalina Teixeira; his beloved nephews Lee, Desi, and Phillip Teixeira and his beloved nieces Felicia Teixeira Vitone, Bernadette Teixeira DeWees and her husband Darren and their children Derrick, Rachel and Owen Dewees; his brothers and their families: Luis; Carlos; and Jorge Teixeira; his sisters and their families: Connie Martinez and Madalena Teixeira. Though he must be happy in Heaven, he will be happier still when he reunites with them all.
Public visitation will be held from 10:30am to 11:00am on Friday August 28th at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Peterborough, NH. Due to Covid 19 protocols a private funeral Mass will be held immediately following the public visitation. For those who wish to attend but are not included on the limited invitations list, the funeral Mass will be available as a live stream at 11am on Divine Mercy Catholic Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Peterborough Food Pantry at 25 Elm St. Peterborough, NH 03458.
To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com