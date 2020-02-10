Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ambrose Le Blanc Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Home 33 Marlboro Street Keene , NH 03431 (603)-352-4541 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Ambrose "Sonny" Le Blanc, Jr., 86 of Greenfield, NH, passed away on February 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.



He was born on March 31, 1933 in Woodside (Queens), NY, son of the late Phyllis (Gajeski) and Joseph Le Blanc, Sr.. He attended area schools, and as a young boy relocated to New Hampshire.



Joe was very well known for his talent in baseball. He was on the Bennington Team when he got signed by the Detroit Tigers to a class D contract in the Wisconsin State League by scout Bob Murray. He also spent Spring Training with the Brooklyn Dodgers. In addition to playing, he also partook in being a talent scout. Following an injury, Joe was unable to continue to play and made a career in carpentry working for Nastasi & White Carpentry in New York City.



Joe's true passion was the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe had a love for being by the beach. He spent many summers on Cape Cod with his family and enjoyed his periods of time residing on the Florida coast and New York island waters. He was quite the handyman - skilled in not only carpentry, but masonry as well. He had accomplished building three homes for his family.



Joe will be fondly remember for being a loving father and grandfather who was an exemplary role model. He was tough but caring and always made sure that his family never went without even during the more difficult times. Joe was a "no nonsense" type of man who would always say what was on his mind.



Joe's grandson says, "Words can't describe how much I love you and will forever miss you. Rest in peace, Poppa." He will be dearly missed by his wife: Shirley "Lee" (Gilbert) Le Blanc of Greenfield, NH; children: Michelle Le Blanc of Greenfield, NH, Mark Le Blanc and his wife Vicki of Long Island, NY, Cheri Le Blanc of Greenfield, NH, and Wayne LeBlanc of Florida; grandchildren: Jessica Le Blanc of West Palm Beach, FL and Tyler Le Blanc of Greenfield, NH; great-grandchildren: Emily Aho of Rindge, NH; cousin: Althea Nastasi and her family of Antrim, NH; and well as several extended family members.



He was predeceased by two grandchildren: Triciah St. John and Brian Le Blanc.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, family asks you to consider a memorial contribution in Mr. Le Blanc's name to Bass Fishing or Baseball at Conval High School, 184 Hancock Road, Peterborough, NH 03458.



Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene, NH has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Joe, please visit

