Joseph David Shamy, 77, of Jaffrey, NH, died April 6, 2019, at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. Joe was born on April 3, 1942, in New Brunswick, NJ, son of Joseph and Irene (Kapolka) Shamy, he graduated from Edison High School, Northeast Missouri State and received his MFA from Idaho State University. He earned an AA in Professional Photography at Rochester Institute of Technology.



Joe taught secondary school art in Dunellen, NJ, Claremont, NH, and the Fall Mountain Regional District. After retirement Joe taught for UNH, Franklin Pierce, and St. Anselm. Working at Peterborough Camera Shop, Joe enjoyed helping customers acquire camera skills and improve their photography, knowledge he also delighted in sharing with family and friends.



Joe loved people. Known as generous, kind and encouraging, he freely shared his time and his expertise. He produced stunning portrait and landscape photographs. In later years Joe was a familiar figure walking his dog, Obi, in Jaffrey.



Joe is survived by his wife, Polly (Hausamann) Shamy, whom he married on December 21, 1969; his son, Adam Shamy and his wife Victoria, granddaughters Mackenzie and Zoe; his daughter, Martha (Shamy) Maniscalco and husband Frank; his brother, John C. Shamy and wife Ann; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a memorial service at the Dublin Community Church, 1125 Main St, Dublin, NH 03444 on Friday, May 3, at 2:00 PM led by the Rev. Dawn Garrett-Larsen.



Memorial contributions may be made to Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458.



