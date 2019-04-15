NH - Joseph E. Feleen, October 16, 1929-April 7, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Feleen.
Joseph E. Feleen passed away on April 7, 2019 at Sullivan County Health Care in Unity, NH. Joe was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Il. Following his military service, he worked his entire career with Illinois Bell Telephone(later ATT). Joe and his wife Inga retired to Peterborough, NH in 1984. They were active members of the Monadnock Congregational Church. After Inga passed away in 2002, Joe stayed on in Peterborough until transitioning briefly back to Illinois before settling for the last few years in Charlestown, NH.
Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Lorraine Drake and Luella Nielsen, his wife Inga and his daughter Mary Joyce. He leaves his son James Feleen of Claremont, NH, daughter Greta Williams of Greenville, SC, several nieces, grandchildren and one great grand-child.
At Joe's request, there will be no calling hours or services. He will be interred with other family at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst Il. Donations may be made to Monadnock Congregational Church, Peterborough, NH.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Brattleboro
57 High St.
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-5655
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 16, 2019