Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Patrick Church 89 Main Street Jaffrey , NH

Joseph T. Griffin, 92, of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully at Summerhill Assisted Living Center in Peterborough on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a period of declining health.



'Joe' was born in Brockton, MA on July 20, 1926, son of the late Joseph H. and Ellen (Kennedy) Griffin. He moved to Jaffrey with his family in 1930 and was a 1944 graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey. After graduation, Joe enlisted in the Merchant Marines and served until 1948.



After returning home, Joe had worked as a foreman in the Chopping Room at W.W. Cross Co. - the 'Tack Shop' in Jaffrey for over 35 years until retiring in 1988. He is fondly remembered for his many years coaching baseball and little league in town, and for being an umpire for baseball and softball for over 30 years. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors both hunting and fishing.



Joe was committed to serving his friends and neighbors and had volunteered as a firefighter on the Jaffrey Fire Department from 1954 to 1974. He had also volunteered as a driver for the Jaffrey VFW Ambulance for many years.



Joe is survived by his wife, Helen (Mei) Griffin, whom he married on May 22, 1948. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on Wednesday.



He is also survived by his 3 sons and their wives, Daniel and Marsha of Jaffrey, David and Tammy of Jaffrey, and Dale and Beth of Weare, NH; his 7 grandsons, 7 great-grandsons, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Abiding by his wishes, there will be no calling hours.



Family and friends are warmly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00am in Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Conant Cemetery in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, Joe requested memorial contributions be made in his name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446, or to the .



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Mr. Griffin's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at

