Josephine Martin, 95, of Peterborough, NH passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. Josephine was born in Arsoun, Lebanon in 1925, to Nassef Sheeshia and Tamame Yasbek. After the loss of her parents at age five, she grew up in Bikfaya, Lebanon with her maternal grandmother. She spent her early years at a French Catholic school until at age 16 she became a governess to a wealthy Muslim family in Damascus, Syria. She talked about how she traveled on the Orient Express with the family and how kind they were. In 1944 she meets her future husband, Charles Saadoun, a soldier in the France medical corps. They married in 1945 and when WWII ended moved to Paris, France. It was in France that her four children, Jean Claude, Alain, William, and Nadia were born.
The family then moved to Danbury, Ct. in 1954 and became citizens in 1959, taking the surname Martin. Josephine's great pride was that of many emigrant parents, seeing her children grow and achieve professional success. She valued educational success above any other.
Years later she retired to Peterborough, NH to live near Nadia and her husband Ray after a career at Danbury Hospital.
Josephine's great joy was cooking Lebanese food and hosting large gatherings of family and friends on all occasions. The many friends she made through her long life still recall sittings at the large kitchen table to enjoy the bountiful cooking. This tradition found a new home in Peterborough.
Josephine was a woman of great strength and determination. Near the end of her life she was determined to keep going, walking down and then up, four times a day in the field on Cheney Ave. She wore a trail that for a time was visible on Google Earth.
Josephine leaves behind three children, Alain and William Martin and Nadia MacStay. She was the proud grandmother of five, Nicole MacStay, Lara Shea, Megan Somero, Todd and Amy Martin, and eight greatgrandchildren, Victoria Prince, Waylon Somero, Lillian Ojala, Jack, Amelie and Zoe Gosselin, Maggie and Will McFarlin. Josephine also lived to see and enjoy three Great-great grandchildren. They are all joined in mourning by Nadia O'Dell and Sami Sheeshia.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 12, 2020.