On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Joyce Edith Brooks Davison, 84, passed peacefully from this life after a brief illness at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Joyce had been a lifelong resident of Antrim NH. She was the youngest daughter of Edith (Hammond) and Dalton Brooks. Joyce graduated from Antrim Schools where she played basketball, sang in the choir and had many friends. She attended Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover NH and graduated in 1956. On July 1st of the same year, she married her sweetheart, George (Punky) R. Davison and settled in Antrim, not far from her family home, where they raised three children. They were married for 42 years, until George succumbed to ALS in 1998.
Joyce's nursing profession took her from hospital to doctor's office, from school nurse to teacher. She is probably best remembered as the regional school nurse, traveling from school to school and then as the first school nurse for the Contoocook Valley Regional High School. After eleven years working in this capacity, Joyce transitioned to teaching. She developed new, innovative curriculum called Life Education, which included classes in Family Living and Health Occupations. During these years working within our schools and communities, Joyce had such a positive impact on the students, teachers, parents and administrators she worked with. Lifelong friendships were made. Joyce was kind, empathetic and had a wonderfully irreverent sense of humor. She was also an outspoken supporter for the underdog, a voice for the voiceless and a steadfast friend. Joyce was a force of nature and she brought light, love and positivity wherever she went. Whether it was at the election polls, measuring a plot as a cemetery trustee, filling barrels with flowers throughout Antrim or just out for her daily walk, Joyce always had a smile and a wave. She was an avid gardener and baker of delicious treats, especially pies! In most recent years, Joyce was a resident at the Antrim Village apartments. Her dear friend Bob Morrison and his daughter, Chandee Palmer, brightened her days. Joyce and Bob were quite inseparable and enjoyed each other's company very much. They shared a love of the outdoors and their cats.
Joyce leaves her children, George Davison III (Linda), Pete Davison and Rebecca Leonard (John), her grand-children, George Davison IV (Corey), Jacob Valley (Melissa), Alexandra Davison (Craig), Jennifer Valley (Stephen), Sally Paquette and great grand-children, Lilliana and Ivy Valley. She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Brooks, brother, Carlton Brooks, son-in-law, Bryan Paquette, niece, Sarah Delduca and grandson Tavish Davison.
There will be a public graveside service on October 17th, 2020, at the North Branch Cemetery in Antrim NH at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities that were so close to Joyce's heart. ALS-donate.als.org
, National Breast Cancer Foundation-fundraise.nbcf.org
, March of Dimes-marchofdimes.org