Although she was a small woman, she had a strong, compassionate heart. In her early career, Joyce worked as a head nurse in the Emergency Department at Elliott Hospital, which she did with great honor. Joyce's passion of caring for others continued on after having her family. Although she did not continue working in a hospital setting, she shared her gift with those in palliative care. She touched the lives of many people and families in her community.



Church and community were equally important to Joyce. She was a member of the Greenfield Congregational Covenant Church, where she graciously practiced her faith and developed many lifelong friendships within her community.



Joyce is survived by her three children: Linda Muriel Stokes of Texas, Benjamin Jason Sawyer of Greenfield, and Andrea Joyce Douq of Massachusetts, and by her brother Richard Whippie of Winchester. Joyce will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, as well as one great grandson, Noah Clifton of New York. Becoming a great grandmother meant the world to Joyce, and she was able to meet and love her great grandson before her passing.



Joyce was predeceased by her infant son, Andrew, and her husband, Clifton Sawyer, whom she was married to for 57 years. She was also predeceased by two older brothers, Ted and Chip.



Services and burial will be held at a later date.



