Judy was a graduate of Peterborough High School class of 1952. She attended Katherine Gibbs College and was employed as a secretary for the Grand Lodge of Masons located in Boston, MA. Prior to retirement she worked for the Peterborough Savings Bank. Judy was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a sports enthusiast, competing in swimming and basketball in high school and watching the Red Sox and Celtics. She was an independent spirit who enjoyed traveling and photographing her adventures. She liked to share with others her knowledge of the history of the town of Peterborough.



Judy is survived by her brother Wayland Kendall and his wife Sally (Dole) Harris of Waterville Valley, NH, and her twin brother John Nichols Harris of East Hartford, CT. She also leaves behind her aunt, Estelle Anderson, her nieces, nephews, cousins, special neighbors and her kind caregivers at the Elms. Judy was predeceased by her sister-in-law Betty C. Harris.



Burial will take place in the spring in the family plot at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to the



