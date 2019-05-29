Judith M. Royce, 80, of Jaffrey, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 after a period of failing health with her three daughters by her side.
She was born on May 6, 1939 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Dustin) Mahoney. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Spaulding High School and earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Microbiology from UNH in 1961
She married William C. 'Bill' Royce on March 4, 1961, and together, they made Jaffrey their home.
Bill predeceased Judy in 2016.
Survivors include her three daughters; Holly R. Reich of Simi Valley, CA., Elizabeth R. Shotton of Troy, and Allison K. Royce of Jaffrey; her eight grandchildren, Montana Royce, Dustin Reich, Zoe Reich, Luke Shotton, Mary Shotton, Leo Shotton, Garrett Heywood and Brett Heywood along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Judy was a loving parent and grandparent who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Abiding by Judy's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the family lot in the Old Burial Ground, behind the historic Meeting house in Jaffrey Center.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, PO Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885, the
Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 4, 2019