Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliette N. Clough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juliette (Julie) N. Clough, 41, passed away on August 30, 2019 at her home in Bow, NH. Born in Concord, NH on December 9, 1977, the daughter of the late Edith May Bailat, Julie was raised in Jaffrey, NH.



After graduating from Conant High School, Julie attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management and Policy. After college she married Frank J. Clough on June 30, 2002 in Elm Brook State Park in Hopkinton, NH.



Julie worked for several employers before spending a number of years at home to focus on raising the family's four children. She ended her working career at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a job she enjoyed and found meaningful.



Julie is survived by her husband, Frank Clough, their loving children, Jesse, Maya, Andrew, and Autumn Clough. Her sister Michelaine (Mitzi) Turgeon (Raymond Turgeon) of Jaffrey, NH, her sister Denise Bailat of Manchester, NH, and her brother Claude Bailat (Mary Bailat) of Billerica, MA.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The service will be followed by a reception.

Juliette (Julie) N. Clough, 41, passed away on August 30, 2019 at her home in Bow, NH. Born in Concord, NH on December 9, 1977, the daughter of the late Edith May Bailat, Julie was raised in Jaffrey, NH.After graduating from Conant High School, Julie attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management and Policy. After college she married Frank J. Clough on June 30, 2002 in Elm Brook State Park in Hopkinton, NH.Julie worked for several employers before spending a number of years at home to focus on raising the family's four children. She ended her working career at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a job she enjoyed and found meaningful.Julie is survived by her husband, Frank Clough, their loving children, Jesse, Maya, Andrew, and Autumn Clough. Her sister Michelaine (Mitzi) Turgeon (Raymond Turgeon) of Jaffrey, NH, her sister Denise Bailat of Manchester, NH, and her brother Claude Bailat (Mary Bailat) of Billerica, MA.A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The service will be followed by a reception. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close