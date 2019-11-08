Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Donahue. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Graveside service 11:30 AM Laurel Hill Cemetery Wilton , NH View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

June Eva Tuttle Donahue, 85, of Wilton, NH, passed away on the morning of October 27, 2019, after a long and well-loved life.



Born on July 13 ("lucky" Friday the 13th), 1934, to Fred E. Tuttle and Stella M. Fournier. June spent most of her life in Wilton, NH. As a self-proclaimed "Daddy's girl," she enjoyed horseback riding, her pets, swimming, boating, water and snow skiing, and graduated with honors from Wilton High School in 1952.



After attending Pine Manor Junior College, June graduated from Wheaton College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. June celebrated her graduation by taking a 13-week backpacking and bicycling tour of Europe with classmates.



After working at Crotched Mountain for a couple of years, June then went to work as a secretary at Improved Machinery, where she stayed until her retirement at age 62. She earned three watches with the company over the years.



June married James "Jimmy" Donahue on September 27, 1957, and in keeping with her lifelong love of animals, a progression of dogs and cats were added to their household. June and Jimmy enjoyed time with friends and family skiing (especially at Temple Mountain), summers at Lake Sunapee, plays in Milford, eating out, Boston trips, playing cards, and cooking together.



June is survived by her sister Joan, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, along with a number of dear friends, especially Robin and Ted Waterman, Renie Bithell, Laura Cornwall, and Nancy Drohan, whom she loved as family. June is preceded by her husband Jimmy, her parents, and nephew Greg Bithell.



Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery, in Wilton, NH, on November 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A gathering will be held immediately after the service, details to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in June's name to a Veteran's charity or animal shelter of your choice.



While we will no longer have the pleasure of seeing June's smile or hearing her laugh, we will carry the memories of her unwavering spirit with us - always.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at

June Eva Tuttle Donahue, 85, of Wilton, NH, passed away on the morning of October 27, 2019, after a long and well-loved life.Born on July 13 ("lucky" Friday the 13th), 1934, to Fred E. Tuttle and Stella M. Fournier. June spent most of her life in Wilton, NH. As a self-proclaimed "Daddy's girl," she enjoyed horseback riding, her pets, swimming, boating, water and snow skiing, and graduated with honors from Wilton High School in 1952.After attending Pine Manor Junior College, June graduated from Wheaton College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. June celebrated her graduation by taking a 13-week backpacking and bicycling tour of Europe with classmates.After working at Crotched Mountain for a couple of years, June then went to work as a secretary at Improved Machinery, where she stayed until her retirement at age 62. She earned three watches with the company over the years.June married James "Jimmy" Donahue on September 27, 1957, and in keeping with her lifelong love of animals, a progression of dogs and cats were added to their household. June and Jimmy enjoyed time with friends and family skiing (especially at Temple Mountain), summers at Lake Sunapee, plays in Milford, eating out, Boston trips, playing cards, and cooking together.June is survived by her sister Joan, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, along with a number of dear friends, especially Robin and Ted Waterman, Renie Bithell, Laura Cornwall, and Nancy Drohan, whom she loved as family. June is preceded by her husband Jimmy, her parents, and nephew Greg Bithell.Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery, in Wilton, NH, on November 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A gathering will be held immediately after the service, details to be announced.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in June's name to a Veteran's charity or animal shelter of your choice.While we will no longer have the pleasure of seeing June's smile or hearing her laugh, we will carry the memories of her unwavering spirit with us - always.The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close