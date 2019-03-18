Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Reams Lamb. View Sign

- Karen was born in Rochester, NY June 16, 1948 to John P. Lamb and Marjorie (Brown) Lamb, both whom predeceased her. Karen's parents moved around the country to various locations with Karen and brother John as her father pursued various career opportunities which afforded both children with valuable life experiences during their up bringing. Karen was highly educated during her years of academics and study at Endicott College and the University of Texas.Karen loved life and never missed an opportunity to share her point of synthesis and the mechanisms of love rooted in her soul by the art of creating a phase of soul activity and expression through the deep understanding of the shared experience of consciousness with fellow humans and inclusive of inhabitants of the animal kingdom both wild and domestic in which to transmit her essence and assist then elevate their stage of understanding in expressed being. She had a deep affinity with the magnetism of horses and cats and what they could relate and shared the flow of continuity of life with all she encountered. Planetary well being was important to her. This was her part.Karen passed on Tuesday, March 12th after a sudden illness and an act of intuition. Her creativity, understanding and warmth are the remembrances she leaves. She will truly be missed. She leaves behind her mate of 24 years R. Charlonne, her son Tom Porter, his fiancée Andrea Kendall 3 grand children, Thomas, Elia and Haven Porter. Other family members she leaves behind are her brother and his wife, John and Sue Lamb, and two children, Lacy Lord and Amanda Murphy, her husband Derek and their children Darien, Addison and Aiden. Also Karen leaves her younger sister Laurie Rand and her four children, Samantha and William Rand and Alexis and Hailey Meatty.There will be a cremation but no services. The family will be holding a private celebration of Karen's life and sharing of stories at the family farm later this spring. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 19, 2019

