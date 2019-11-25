Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Andrew Heinonen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karl Andrew Heinonen, long-time resident of Lyndeborough and Wilton, died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on November 19, 2019.



Karl was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on March 30th, 1954, to Eero 'Andrew' and Sylvia (Jaatinen) Heinonen. Karl and his big brother Eric had many boyhood misadventures across Bennington, New Ipswich, and Lyndeborough. Karl went to WLC and then joined the Army. After honorably serving as a military police officer in Germany, he came back home and lived in the Monadnock region for the rest of his life.



Though a proud Vietnam-era veteran, Karl was a hippie at heart. He made some great pottery, wrote some great poetry, and was one heck of a dancer. He was a builder, a musician, an actor, a gardener, an excellent cook, and a master storyteller and writer - You can read about his early years in his memoir 'The Human Electrodes,' and if you don't find yourself laughing, check for a pulse. Karl also enjoyed riding his Harley, and made his living as a printer and a carpenter. He was a past Grand Master of the Clinton Lodge, a past commander of the American Legion Bent-Burke Post #10, and a deacon at the Second Congregational Church in Wilton. Karl had battled a host of health issues and lived more than ten years past his doctor-predicted expiration date, probably by sheer force of will.



He loved being a dad to his two children, and it showed.



Karl was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Eric. He is survived by his daughter Alison Kreutz, her husband James, and their daughter Sylvia of Peterborough; by his son Joshua Hutchinson and his partner Lisa Kentner-Adams of Wilton, and by Joshua's daughter Alexis; by his devoted girlfriend Linda Joaquin, of Greenville; by his niece Sue Parker and her husband David, niece Heather Lebel and her husband Chris, and niece Sarah Heinonen and her partner Michael Johnson; and by a slew of wonderful friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sato Heart Rescue. Services will take place in the spring, when all is made new again.





