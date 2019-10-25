Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine Roedel. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Funeral service 11:00 AM First Church Nashua Congregational U.C.C. 1 Concord Street Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katharine "Kay" Roedel (Leetch) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Wilton, NH on October 22, 2019.



Kay is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fred B. Roedel of Wilton, NH, children Fred B. Roedel III and his wife Deborah of Wilton, NH, Jennifer Bernard and her husband Paul of Mont Vernon, NH, Susan Pollio of Amherst, NH, David Roedel and his wife Mary Lynn of Manchester, NH; grandchildren, Jackson and Drew Pollio, William Bernard, Reilly, Lindsay and McKensey Roedel; and siblings Jim Beach of Rural Hall, NC and Bonny Voiland of Ithaca, NY.



Kay was born on January 20, 1935 in Saranac Lake, NY and was the daughter of Dr. Henry and Elizabeth Leetch. She graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1952 and Middlebury College in 1956 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Fred B. Roedel in 1960. She taught 2nd and 4th grades for nine years in Fairfield, CT, Spring Valley, NY and Chelmsford, MA. After moving to Nashua, NH, she welcomed her first child into the world in 1963 with three more following. In 1976 the family moved to Wilton, NH, and she began the complete restoration of their new family home, formerly the Hillsborough County Farm.



Above all, Kay loved her family and supporting them in all their endeavors. Her support for her husband was unwavering while he started and grew a successful business. Her continued encouragement allowed her children to pursue their individual academic, athletic and professional goals. As proof of this commitment, Kay determinedly taught herself to drive a 2-horse trailer around the northeast for competitions. Kay was an accomplished gardener as evidenced by the beautiful grounds surrounding the home she so loved. She managed the Riverview Mill in Wilton, NH for more than 30 years, and was passionate about the Patriots and Red Sox. Kay was a dog lover, especially Golden Retrievers. An avid tennis player, who played twice a week, Kay was a long-time member of the Monadnock Tennis Club in Peterborough, NH. She loved driving the Chris Craft boat her father purchased and named "KZ" in her honor on the Lower Saranac Lake where her family had a platform tent and where she and her family now have a home. Most importantly, Kay was known for her kind heart, generous nature and beautiful smile.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11 AM at First Church Nashua Congregational U.C.C., 1 Concord Street, Nashua, NH with a reception to follow at The Nashua Country Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kay's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Open Cupboard Pantry, PO Box 111, Wilton, NH 03086 or Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry, 15 Bloomingdale Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. Condolences can be sent to

Katharine "Kay" Roedel (Leetch) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Wilton, NH on October 22, 2019.Kay is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fred B. Roedel of Wilton, NH, children Fred B. Roedel III and his wife Deborah of Wilton, NH, Jennifer Bernard and her husband Paul of Mont Vernon, NH, Susan Pollio of Amherst, NH, David Roedel and his wife Mary Lynn of Manchester, NH; grandchildren, Jackson and Drew Pollio, William Bernard, Reilly, Lindsay and McKensey Roedel; and siblings Jim Beach of Rural Hall, NC and Bonny Voiland of Ithaca, NY.Kay was born on January 20, 1935 in Saranac Lake, NY and was the daughter of Dr. Henry and Elizabeth Leetch. She graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1952 and Middlebury College in 1956 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Fred B. Roedel in 1960. She taught 2nd and 4th grades for nine years in Fairfield, CT, Spring Valley, NY and Chelmsford, MA. After moving to Nashua, NH, she welcomed her first child into the world in 1963 with three more following. In 1976 the family moved to Wilton, NH, and she began the complete restoration of their new family home, formerly the Hillsborough County Farm.Above all, Kay loved her family and supporting them in all their endeavors. Her support for her husband was unwavering while he started and grew a successful business. Her continued encouragement allowed her children to pursue their individual academic, athletic and professional goals. As proof of this commitment, Kay determinedly taught herself to drive a 2-horse trailer around the northeast for competitions. Kay was an accomplished gardener as evidenced by the beautiful grounds surrounding the home she so loved. She managed the Riverview Mill in Wilton, NH for more than 30 years, and was passionate about the Patriots and Red Sox. Kay was a dog lover, especially Golden Retrievers. An avid tennis player, who played twice a week, Kay was a long-time member of the Monadnock Tennis Club in Peterborough, NH. She loved driving the Chris Craft boat her father purchased and named "KZ" in her honor on the Lower Saranac Lake where her family had a platform tent and where she and her family now have a home. Most importantly, Kay was known for her kind heart, generous nature and beautiful smile.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11 AM at First Church Nashua Congregational U.C.C., 1 Concord Street, Nashua, NH with a reception to follow at The Nashua Country Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kay's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Open Cupboard Pantry, PO Box 111, Wilton, NH 03086 or Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry, 15 Bloomingdale Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. Condolences can be sent to www.smith-heald.com . The family would like to thank Interim Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close