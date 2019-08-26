Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Dorothea Long. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kathy, Kate" Dorothea (McHugh) (Fogg) Long, age 83 of Antrim, NH passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family at the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough, ME. She was born to the late Arthur C. McHugh and Dorothy (LeRoy) McHugh on November 15, 1935 in West Newton, MA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kimberlee A. Fogg, and past husbands George L. Fogg of Rindge, NH and Howard Long, of Sarasota, FL, siblings Theodore McHugh, Joseph "Mickey" McHugh, William McHugh, and Helen Jones.



Kathy attended an all-girls Catholic high school in MA. She later joined the Marines and was stationed at Parris Island, SC and was honorably discharged after serving her term. She went on to marry, have five children and spent her younger years as a mother and homemaker. She later worked various jobs and retired to live in Florida and later in Antrim, NH.



At different times in her life, Katherine enjoyed traveling, eating out, music, baking and crocheting. She was very social and enjoyed time spent socializing with family and friends.



She leaves behind her siblings, Arthur McHugh, Michael and Nancy McHugh, James and Barbara McHugh, Robert McHugh, Dorothy and Charlie MacGregor, Louise Hanscome, Anita Lahey and Mary Ellen and Stephen Fiorillo; a cousin, Bob LeRoy, her children, Terrence Fogg and Cheryl Weeks of Rindge, NH, Monica (Fogg) Lemaire and David Lemaire of Manchester, NH, Pamela (Fogg) Small and Thomas Small of Shapleigh, ME, and Christopher and Erin Fogg of Farmingdale, ME, grandchildren Kristen Fogg, Abbey Stone, Jen Fogg, Taylor Dunton, Isaac Fogg, and Lincoln Fogg, and great grandchildren, McKayla Stone, Kimberlee Jameson, Ciara LiPetri, her longtime companion, Charles Adams, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:30AM - 12PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. There will be a funeral service at 12PM. A committal service will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.



Her family would like to provide a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff who provided loving care to Katherine over the past year at MVH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Activities Fund at the Maine Veterans' Home, 290 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, in Katherine's name.





