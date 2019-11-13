Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine E. 'Kitty' Korpi, 80, of Peterborough died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Monadnock Community Hospital after a brief period of failing health. She went home to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.



Kitty was born in Cambridge, MA on April 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Reuben and Sara (Georgian McGrath) Korpi of Dublin. She was raised and educated in Dublin and Peterborough schools.



During her career, Kitty had worked at numerous car dealerships including with her brothers and other regional automotive dealerships.



She called the Monadnock region her home, having lived in Dublin, Jaffrey, and for a short time Las Vegas, Nevada.



She enjoyed family get-togethers and organized many of them throughout her life. She had a gift for bringing people together and also loved her friends and neighbors at Woodland Heights where she was a resident.



She is survived by her family Leonard and Brenda Korpi of Dublin, Ralph Korpi of Dublin and Stephan and Mary Korpi of Casco, Maine and her Sister in law Bette Korpi of Jaffrey many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She is predeceased by brothers Robert Korpi of Jaffrey, and James Korpi of Montana who passed away exactly one year prior. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Monadnock Community Hospital for their attentive care while she was there.



Family and friends are invited to help celebrate Kitty's life with her family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, (Rte. 202 South) Jaffrey, NH 03452. Pastor Robert Hakala of the Christian Outreach Church in Rindge will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kitty's name to Community Volunteer Transportation Company, 375 Jaffrey Rd Suite 3 Peterborough, NH 03458 or Easterseals, PO Box 1717, Manchester, NH 03105.



