Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine M. Crowther, 87, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, NH died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Pheasantwood Center in Peterborough after a period of declining health.



She was born on March 21, 1932 in Jaffrey, NH, the daughter of the late Waino and Minnie (Roberts) Oja. Katherine graduated from Conant High School, and after her marriage, spent a few years living in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, but eventually came back with her family to her hometown of Jaffrey.



She had worked for NH Ball Bearing, and at the Conant High School Library, and later would retire from Millipore where she had worked in several capacities.



Katherine had a great love for animals and always had multiple dogs and cats. After her retirement, she took up playing golf and took a few trips to Europe. She enjoyed time shopping, reading, watching movies and TV and above all spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Scott Crowther.



Survivors include her daughter; Susan and her husband Keith Knight of Raymond NH; her bothers Robert "Bob" Oja and his wife Linda of Rindge, NH and Willard "Willie" Oja and his wife Linda of Dublin, NH; her daughter-in-law Jane Willis of Jaffrey, NH, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no formal services held. Following cremation, she will be buried in the spring at Conant Cemetery next to her son, Scott.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Katherine's memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or Kitty Rescue and Adoption, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share a memory or to offer condolences to Katherine's family please visit

Katherine M. Crowther, 87, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, NH died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Pheasantwood Center in Peterborough after a period of declining health.She was born on March 21, 1932 in Jaffrey, NH, the daughter of the late Waino and Minnie (Roberts) Oja. Katherine graduated from Conant High School, and after her marriage, spent a few years living in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, but eventually came back with her family to her hometown of Jaffrey.She had worked for NH Ball Bearing, and at the Conant High School Library, and later would retire from Millipore where she had worked in several capacities.Katherine had a great love for animals and always had multiple dogs and cats. After her retirement, she took up playing golf and took a few trips to Europe. She enjoyed time shopping, reading, watching movies and TV and above all spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Scott Crowther.Survivors include her daughter; Susan and her husband Keith Knight of Raymond NH; her bothers Robert "Bob" Oja and his wife Linda of Rindge, NH and Willard "Willie" Oja and his wife Linda of Dublin, NH; her daughter-in-law Jane Willis of Jaffrey, NH, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.In accordance with her wishes there will be no formal services held. Following cremation, she will be buried in the spring at Conant Cemetery next to her son, Scott.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Katherine's memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or Kitty Rescue and Adoption, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share a memory or to offer condolences to Katherine's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close