Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn R. Chisholm. View Sign





She was born on March 12, 1948, as the oldest of seven children and daughter of the late John "Jack" and Rose (Brothen) Chisholm. She attended Rose Hawthorne School in Concord, and graduated from Salem State College with a degree in history and geography.



At an early age, Kathy was an incessant reader. She began working in libraries after she turned thirteen, and for twenty-two years, served as Director of the James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim, New Hampshire.



Kathy was a talented calligraphist and an incredible genealogist. She was affiliated with Clan Chisholm Society, and cherished her travels to Scotland, Ireland, and Nova Scotia.



She leaves behind her siblings, Deborah Whitney and her husband Michael of Littleton, Sharon Melendy and her husband Thomas of Millersville, MO Maureen Gazaille and her husband Dennis of Edgartown, Rosemarie Harrison and her husband Stephen of Rowley, and Colin Mark Chisholm of Concord, one brother-in-law, Wesley Enman of Antrim, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathy was also the sister of the late Anne Enman.



Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's graveside service on Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bedford Street, Concord, MA.



Donations in her memory may be made to the James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main Street, P.O. Box 235, Antrim, NH 03440.



Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, visit

Kathryn R. Chisholm, age 70, of Antrim, NH, formerly of Concord, MA, died suddenly on Saturday, January 12, 2019.She was born on March 12, 1948, as the oldest of seven children and daughter of the late John "Jack" and Rose (Brothen) Chisholm. She attended Rose Hawthorne School in Concord, and graduated from Salem State College with a degree in history and geography.At an early age, Kathy was an incessant reader. She began working in libraries after she turned thirteen, and for twenty-two years, served as Director of the James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim, New Hampshire.Kathy was a talented calligraphist and an incredible genealogist. She was affiliated with Clan Chisholm Society, and cherished her travels to Scotland, Ireland, and Nova Scotia.She leaves behind her siblings, Deborah Whitney and her husband Michael of Littleton, Sharon Melendy and her husband Thomas of Millersville, MO Maureen Gazaille and her husband Dennis of Edgartown, Rosemarie Harrison and her husband Stephen of Rowley, and Colin Mark Chisholm of Concord, one brother-in-law, Wesley Enman of Antrim, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathy was also the sister of the late Anne Enman.Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's graveside service on Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bedford Street, Concord, MA.Donations in her memory may be made to the James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main Street, P.O. Box 235, Antrim, NH 03440.Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

27-33 Bedford Street

Concord , MA 01742

978-369-2030 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close