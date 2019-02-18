Kathryn R. Chisholm, age 70, of Antrim, NH, formerly of Concord, MA, died suddenly on Saturday, January 12, 2019.
She was born on March 12, 1948, as the oldest of seven children and daughter of the late John "Jack" and Rose (Brothen) Chisholm. She attended Rose Hawthorne School in Concord, and graduated from Salem State College with a degree in history and geography.
At an early age, Kathy was an incessant reader. She began working in libraries after she turned thirteen, and for twenty-two years, served as Director of the James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim, New Hampshire.
Kathy was a talented calligraphist and an incredible genealogist. She was affiliated with Clan Chisholm Society, and cherished her travels to Scotland, Ireland, and Nova Scotia.
She leaves behind her siblings, Deborah Whitney and her husband Michael of Littleton, Sharon Melendy and her husband Thomas of Millersville, MO Maureen Gazaille and her husband Dennis of Edgartown, Rosemarie Harrison and her husband Stephen of Rowley, and Colin Mark Chisholm of Concord, one brother-in-law, Wesley Enman of Antrim, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathy was also the sister of the late Anne Enman.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's graveside service on Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bedford Street, Concord, MA.
Donations in her memory may be made to the James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main Street, P.O. Box 235, Antrim, NH 03440.
