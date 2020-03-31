Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Kenny was raised in Dublin and graduated from Peterborough High School with the class of 1961. He joined the United States Army shortly after high school where he served in Alaska during the Valdez earth quake and was then appointed to the National Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.



After his honorable discharge from the military Ken began working at his father's business, Clukay Bus Lines. He drove charter and school buses until he started his own business, Ken's Sanitation Service, which he owned and operated for many years. Most recently, Ken enjoyed his second business, Ken's Transportation Services. Early on, Ken also volunteered with the Dublin Fire Department.



In addition to his love of motorcycles, Kenny had a great passion for Morgan horses. Having shown and owned Morgan horses since he was a child, he kept them in his presence and care by providing transportation for them all over the country.



He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn White, and her husband Russ, of Holly Hill, FL, Rosamond "Yummy" Cady of Harrisville and Katherine "Diddie" Staples of Dublin along with his nephews James Dyer, Christopher Staples and Mitchell Cady and his niece Margaret Manning. He will also be missed by his life partner Linda Clukay of Peterborough.



A private burial service will be held for family at the Dublin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenny's name to a .



To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit





