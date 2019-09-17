Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth B. Winiecki Sr.. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth B. Winiecki, Sr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH.



He was born in 1940 in Chicago, IL to Sigmund and Melania (nee Kaminski) Winiecki. He attended St. John of God Primary School during which time he was an alter boy and Lindbloom High School, both in Chicago, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. His advanced degrees include a B.A. in math and physics from Beloit College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated cum laude; Syracuse University where he earned Masters of Public Administration degree, and Harvard University where he earned a Masters of Science degree in Applied Mathematics. At Beloit he was on the diving team, the debate team and in the chorus which fueled his love of singing for the remainder of his life. While a graduate student at Syracuse, he was on a date and had to hurry to make a rehearsal to a play he was in, called "Mary, Mary". His date happened to be also named Mary and she became his wife soon thereafter. The newlyweds moved to Wellesley, Massachusetts to raise their family.



He worked for ISI, then took his family to Murphy, TX to work for Rockwell Collins. After five years he was drawn to Amherst, NH with an offer he couldn't refuse, to join the startup DOSCO and retired from Paymentech in 2005.



He loved to sing and was in choruses from college through his last week on this Earth. He was an active board member for organizations he was passionate about: the Nashua Choral Society and OperaNH. He traveled the world with his lovely bride and enjoyed hang gliding for many years. He made sure to go out for ice cream after every concert, sported his bow ties whenever appropriate, loved 1940's country, tapped his toe to happy Dixieland band music, was an audiophile and technophile, built many Heathkits and motored all over the country participating in Mercedes car club rallies with his wife. He was elegant, brilliant, humble, greatly loved and will be deeply missed.



He is predeceased by his parents, Sigmund and Melania Winiecki, his sister Donna Tropp and his brother Ronald Winiecki.



He is survived by his wife Mary (nee DiLullo) Winiecki of Amherst, NH, son Kenneth B. Winiecki, Jr. of Laurel, MD, daughter Jessica A. Winiecki of Haverhill, Ma, son Marc A. Winiecki, D.O. and wife Elizabeth (nee Longsjo) of Jaffrey, NH, grandchildren Sigmund, Henry and Margaret, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Angelo and Patricia DiLullo of Jacksonville, FL as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are on Friday, September 20th from 4:00-8:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st at 9:00am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

