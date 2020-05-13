Kenneth H. Garabrant "Skip" (76) of Moultonborough passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 from dementia.
Born May 31, 1943, a NH native, Skip grew up in Peterborough where he graduated from Peterborough High School in 1961. He served in the Marine Corps Company D 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, 4th MarDiv, USCR (1) on active duty from 1963 - 1967 as an Aviation Electrician during the Vietnam war. In 1969 he was honorably discharged as a Sargent (E5). He went on to obtain a degree in electrical engineering and spent more than 34 years working at the public service where he retired in 2002 from Eversource.
From a young age he enjoyed being active. He could often be found outside hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, boating, gardening, golfing, fishing, camping and exploring the beauty that the country has to offer. Skip loved to travel, having adventures, and spending time with his family and his dogs, always with his camera at the ready.
He loved to laugh and was always up for a good joke. There was always laughter and cribbage games at family gatherings. He was a bright light to many and a friend of Bill W. for 25 years.
Skip is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Sandra Garabrant of Moultonborough; children John Garabrant of Fremont, Matt Garabrant and his wife Jessica of Bennington, Meg Garabrant of Concord and their mother Judy Garabrant of Peterborough, and Amanda Sullivan of Laconia and her mother Susan Faith of Florida; step children Jennifer Hilliard of Denver, CO and Geoff Hilliard of Meredith; grandchildren Mykala Garabrant, Jacob Garabrant both of South Carolina, Molly and Maggie both of Concord. He is predeceased by one grandchild, Brandon Garabrant, and his parents Russell and Margaret (Sullivan) Garabrant.
A burial will be held at New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), to Central NH VNA & Hospice (centralvna.org), or a charity of your choice.
Born May 31, 1943, a NH native, Skip grew up in Peterborough where he graduated from Peterborough High School in 1961. He served in the Marine Corps Company D 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, 4th MarDiv, USCR (1) on active duty from 1963 - 1967 as an Aviation Electrician during the Vietnam war. In 1969 he was honorably discharged as a Sargent (E5). He went on to obtain a degree in electrical engineering and spent more than 34 years working at the public service where he retired in 2002 from Eversource.
From a young age he enjoyed being active. He could often be found outside hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, boating, gardening, golfing, fishing, camping and exploring the beauty that the country has to offer. Skip loved to travel, having adventures, and spending time with his family and his dogs, always with his camera at the ready.
He loved to laugh and was always up for a good joke. There was always laughter and cribbage games at family gatherings. He was a bright light to many and a friend of Bill W. for 25 years.
Skip is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Sandra Garabrant of Moultonborough; children John Garabrant of Fremont, Matt Garabrant and his wife Jessica of Bennington, Meg Garabrant of Concord and their mother Judy Garabrant of Peterborough, and Amanda Sullivan of Laconia and her mother Susan Faith of Florida; step children Jennifer Hilliard of Denver, CO and Geoff Hilliard of Meredith; grandchildren Mykala Garabrant, Jacob Garabrant both of South Carolina, Molly and Maggie both of Concord. He is predeceased by one grandchild, Brandon Garabrant, and his parents Russell and Margaret (Sullivan) Garabrant.
A burial will be held at New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), to Central NH VNA & Hospice (centralvna.org), or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 13, 2020.