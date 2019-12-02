Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Nils Johansson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Nils Johansson, 91, formerly of the Monadnock region in NH, and Sarasota, FL, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Mr. Johansson is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Aho Johansson, his daughters, Rebecca Johansson and Jennifer Johansson of Houston, his son, Clay Johansson of St. Peters, Mo., and two brothers, Ted Johansson of Massachusetts and Christopher Johansson of Idaho. Survivors also include son-in-law Ronald Walker, daughter-in-law Nancy Johansson, grandchildren Megan, Kelsey, Keely and Boyce, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Nils Johansson, grandson Aaron, and younger brother, Eric.



Mr. Johansson was born April 22, 1928 in Gloucester, Mass. His parents were Kenneth W. Johansson and Elma E. Johansson of Dublin, NH and New Port Richey, FL. He served in the U.S. Navy during the World War II era in the Pacific theater. He and his fellow sailors observed some of the early nuclear bomb tests in the South Pacific.



Mr. Johansson had a successful career in the automotive industry and was co-owner with his wife, Virginia, of Coast Automotive Equipment in Sarasota, FL for more than 25 years.



Mr. Johansson was a devout Christian and a man of great spiritual faith. He offered his Christian testimony at every opportunity, and many were brought to Christ by his dedicated influence.



A celebration of Mr. Johansson's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the home of his eldest daughter, Rebecca Johansson in Houston. His memorial service will be held in New Hampshire at a future date.





Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 3, 2019

