Kevin Moody

Kevin E. Moody, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children in the comfort of his home in Dublin.
Kevin worked and ministered faithfully at Dublin Christian Academy for 38 years. His lifelong commitment to Christian education afforded many roles at DCA. Kevin was a dorm supervisor, teacher, coach, counselor, administrator, board member, Dean of Students, Head of School and most recently Director of Development.
Full of faith and optimism, Kevin never waivered although it was difficult to balance his leadership positions and his health. His Christ-centered outlook led Kevin to rarely voice complaints even though he struggled with multiple illnesses for nearly a decade. As his once strong body was pushed to the limit, he remained optimistic. He put others first, and never asked for pity, only prayer.
His sense of decorum as an educational role model and church elder, instilled into his family an entirely New England ethos. Kevin knew exactly how to give a public speech, a quick devotional or prayer, how to graciously introduce a guest, how to work a room with ease, and above all, how to never let the focus fall on himself unnecessarily.
Kevin married Ruth Ann Burress on August 20, 1977, in Warm Springs, Georgia. They were happily married for 42 years and worked side by side as teachers at Dublin Christian Academy. They loved each other unconditionally.
As a father, he was kind and fun. Strict, yet not a disciplinarian. He taught his three children to ski, and they grew to love skiing as a family, though no one loved waking at 5:30 am to be on that first chair except Kevin.
His children hold countless fond memories of a Dad who worked incredibly hard, yet was always available. Dad was always the first phone call when they were in trouble, and he loved them - no matter what - without judgment.
As a school administrator, Kevin worked patiently with students and parents to provide scholarship opportunities and financial aid. He continued his life's work at DCA, raising money, and recruiting students up until only a few weeks before his passing.
Kevin climbed Mount Monadnock over 200 times. He loved cheering for his Boston sports teams. And he coached soccer and basketball, for both DCA and town recreational leagues for many years.
Kevin was born in Houlton, Maine, on May 15, 1955, the son of Melvin and Donna (Beals) Moody. He graduated from Dublin Christian Academy in 1973. Kevin went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.
Kevin is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Moody of Dublin, NH; son Brandon Moody and his wife Angie of Lafayette, CA; daughter Camaryn Collier and her husband Wesley of Dresher, PA; son Jordan Moody and his wife Jamie, of Dublin; and their seven granddaughters Mackenzie, Everly, Emerson, Harper, Morgan, Charlotte and Taylor.
He will be greatly missed by his three siblings, Cindy Jantz, Kerry Moody, and Caryn Felber and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be celebrated at Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Rd., Jaffrey, NH on June 27th at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at Dublin Christian Academy. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dublin Christian Academy, 106 Page Road, Dublin NH.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 17, 2020.