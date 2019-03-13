Kleanthis Kastrinos, 93, of Greenfield, lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully with his best friend Tina Goodwin at his side, on March 12, 2019. He formerly lived in Hudson.
Mr. Kastrinos was born in Merrimack, the son of Charles and Flossy (Durant) Kastrinos. He later moved to Haverhill, MA, where he attended Haverhill High School. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Navy on the USS MaComb as Radioman Second Class, where he received many citations and saw action in the Atlantic and on the Pacific, where he witnessed the formal surrender of the Japanese in Tokyo Bay. He enjoyed playing cribbage, cards, fishing, dancing and playing the guitar.
His family included his wife Dorothy (Goodwin) Kastrinos of 58 years who passed in 2004; a son, Lawrence Kastrinos of Fargo, ND; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Kastrinos, pre-deceased; a brother, Charles Peters, pre-deceased; several sister in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be planned in the spring and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be make in Kleanthis' memory to Compassus Hospice, 170 South River Road, Bldg 2, Bedford, NH 03110.
To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 19, 2019