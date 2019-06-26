- Kristen (Verduin) Twombly, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 50. She was born on November 27, 1968 in Ridgewood, New Jersey.



She is survived by her husband, Jody and their children - son Sam, daughters Emma and Olivia all of Somersworth; parents Vincent Verduin and Lois (Quinn) Verduin of Dublin, NH; sister Karen Krause of Dover, NH.



Kristen was selfless and an inspiration to all. She touched the lives of many, leaving her unique mark and lasting memories that we will forever remember and cherish. With a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ and a loving heart throughout her journey, Kristen created a life worth living until she was called home.



SERVICES: A Service of Celebration of Kristen's life will take place Saturday, July 27th at 10:00am at the Grace Community Church (Downtown Location) at 57 Wakefield Street in Rochester, NH 03867. A time of visitation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, Kristen had requested that donations in Kristen's memory go to The Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglas Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820.

